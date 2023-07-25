INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck Tuesday night on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Michigan Road for an accident with injuries. This is near the intersection of 38th Street on the city’s northwest side.

Upon arrival, officers found that a truck and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision. The driver of the motorcycle, who IMPD identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD investigators said that the driver of the pickup truck, also a male, remained at the scene of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to IMPD, crash investigators are responding and westbound 38th Street is closed at Michigan Road.

Just 10 minutes before IMPD was called to this crash, officers responded to another crash involving a Jeep and a motorcycle just 3 miles down the road on 38th Street. The motorcyclist in the crash, IMPD said, is in extremely critical condition.