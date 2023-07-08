COLUMBUS, Ind. — An employee at a Columbus restaurant was hospitalized for burn injuries Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in the kitchen and was put out by another employee.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. Saturday to the El Nopal Restaurant in the 3100 block of N. National Road for a reported kitchen fire.

Columbus police officers were the first to arrive on scene, CFD said, and reported seeing flames coming from commercial kitchen hood vents on the roof of the restaurant.

When CFD fire crews arrived, they found that the restaurant was being evacuated and that the flames reported by police had been extinguished.

Firefighters went into El Nopal and spoke with employees who said they thought the fire was out. Employees also said that a male coworker, who was outside of the kitchen when the fire started, used several portable fire extinguishers to put out the flames before CFD crews arrived.

CFD said firefighters then entered the kitchen and found smoldering materials near the food prep area that were quickly extinguished by an attack crew.

One male employee who was working in the kitchen when the fire erupted suffered a serious burn injury to his arm, CFD said. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, CFD said, while another employee was treated on scene for a minor burn.

CFD said fire investigators spoke with El Nopal management and determined that the fire started after water was inadvertently added to a cooking pot that contained hot cooking oil. This, CFD said, caused a large eruption of flames that injured a male employee.

Additionally, investigators determined that the eruption ignited combustible materials near the food prep area causing more damage.

CFD investigators said that while the kitchen was equipped with a fire suppression system, there was no evidence that the system activated during the fire which caused significant damage.

Due to the extent of the damage, CFD said that the restaurant will remain closed for an unknown amount of time as repairs and inspections are completed. The estimated damage caused by the fire is around $25,000, according to CFD investigators.