Photo of Martinsville fire crews responding to a fatal fire on Home Ave. (via the City of Martinsville Fire Dept.)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A person and their pet dog are dead after a fire erupted Friday night at a home in Morgan County.

Multiple first responder units, including Martinsville fire and police, were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday to an active fire at a residence in the 900 block of S. Home Ave. near Martinsville High School in the middle of the city.

Upon arrival, the Martinsville Fire Department said police officers found a person trapped inside and attempted to rescue the resident. However, MFD said “conditions rapidly deteriorated” and MPD officers were unsuccessful in getting the person out.

MFD said their crews, along with Washington Twp. Fire crews, arrived just minutes after MPD and immediately made entry to the home. The fire, MFD said, was under control within five minutes.

Once the blaze was under control, MFD said crews found that the owner and a pet dog had both died.

“Sadly, during a primary search of the residence firefighters located and confirmed the resident of the apartment along with a canine died,” MFD said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire, MFD said, is currently under investigation by the department’s fire marshal. Additionally, investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal Office, Washington Twp., Monroe Twp. and Brooklyn Vol. Fire Department are assisting.

“We ask that you keep the family of the resident in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times,” MFD said.

No other information regarding the fire or the deceased was immediately provided by MFD.