INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 11 a.m.

IMPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any additional injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Crash scene (Photo By B.J. Ardaiolo)

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.