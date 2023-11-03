MUNCIE, Ind. — By the end of the year, PepsiCo., Inc. will be ending the operation of its Pepsi Beverages facility in Muncie, causing 45 employees to lose their jobs.

According to a letter, sent by PepsiCo on Oct. 30 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Workforce Transition Unit and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, officials with PepsiCo said that they will be “discontinuing its management and operation of the facility.”

While the facility reports that there are around 101 employees at the facility, 45 employees will be “permanently laid off” by PepsiCo on Dec. 31. This includes:

17 warehouse workers

14 drivers

Four forklift operators

Two mechanics

Two checkers

Other coordinators, managers and specialists.

“These affected employees will be paid wages and benefits through their last day of employment with PepsiCo, Inc.” the letter read. “Any retirement and group insurance benefits to which employees are entitled will be provided in accordance with the terms of the applicable employee benefit plans.”

The letter read that the company is providing information to impacted employees about other openings and are “actively working” to place them at other nearby facilities.