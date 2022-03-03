MONROVIA, Ind. – The People’s Convoy is headed out of Indiana Thursday after spending a few days in Monrovia.

The convoy arrived Tuesday night for a layover at Ted Everett Farm Equipment. Wednesday night, the group held a rally, which organizers described as a “huge success.”

The group is calling for an end to the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandates involving masks and the vaccine.

A large line of trucks and vehicles was visible as the convoy arrived in Indiana Tuesday, but the stop in the Hoosier State gave the chance for more people to join.

“We are bigger now than when we arrived,” the group said in an update on its website.

The People’s Convoy was scheduled to leave Monrovia around 9 a.m. Thursday. It will continue along I-70 East to Lore City, Ohio.

Plans call for the convoy to reach the Washington, D.C. area on Saturday. The journey began on Feb. 23 from northern California. You can learn more here.