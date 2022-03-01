The People’s Convoy is setting its sights on central Indiana.

The group rolled through St. Louis, Missouri, earlier Tuesday and planned to cross Illinois on its way to Indiana.

The group, which includes several truckers, believes government mandates, such as those for masks and the COVID-19 vaccine, have gone too far during the pandemic.

According to the group’s itinerary, there were no plans to stop in Illinois as it travels along I-70 East. However, the group will stop at Ted Everett Farm Equipment in Monrovia, Indiana, where it will remain until Thursday morning for rest and a rally.

The “Rally for Freedom & Accountability” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

The convoy launched from southern California on Feb. 23 with plans to reach Washington, D.C., by Saturday, March 5. Organizers said they will head toward the nation’s capital without entering D.C. proper.

You can learn more at the convoy’s website.