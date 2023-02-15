INDIANAPOLIS — People on Indy’s northwest side are worried someone might get killed after they say several crashes have occurred on Eagle Creek Greenway near West 56th Street.

Runners and bikers said cars are driving too fast, losing control and crashing where many people walk every day.

“It’s dangerous,” said Dale Widman, who was walking on the greenway Wednesday afternoon.

With a speed limit of 40 mph on West 56th Street, Widman said cars zooming by is no rare sight.

“People will speed around you,” said Carrie Elsey.

Using a radar gun, drivers were clocking in at speeds like 61 mph, 55 mph and many in the high 40s.

The call for action to slow drivers down is greater than ever following the latest trail of destruction on Eagle Creek Greenway on Feb. 13.

”You can see right here with this, I don’t know how they lost control off the road,” said Eddie Cabello, looking at the damage.

Cabello walks at Eagle Creek often. He is one of several people that said this is not the first wreck on the greenway.

“I have seen several,” said pedestrian Kylea Walker.

The car crashed through a wood fence on Monday, but Cabello said even other measures aren’t fully effective.

“Those concrete embankments quite often are not enough,” he said. “Around two months ago a car actually hit those concrete pillars and shoved them, broke them and they went over the pavement. What would have happened if a pedestrian would have been walking?”

Walker, Elsey and her dog walk the area multiple times a week, but said that may change if something isn’t done soon.

“I’ve even gone as far as to try and find other places to run where I know there is not going to be this,” Walker said.

IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook said this is a troubling trend not only across the city but nationwide.

“Anywhere you go in the city, not just in one area, we see an increased number of people speeding,” said Cook.

There is a way to notify police of traffic concerns by reporting a traffic complaint here.

“You may not see them there, but they are coming through,” said Cook. “The more we know about it, the more we can do about it.”