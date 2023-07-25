INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis area EMS and police responded Tuesday afternoon to the city’s far east side after a driver reportedly struck a pedestrian with their car.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department and several local police and EMS agencies were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 10000 block of E. 10th Street for an accident with injuries.

A Cumberland police officer assisting with the investigation on the scene said that, upon arrival to the city’s far east side, first responders found a person had been hit by a vehicle.

As of 4:45 p.m., officials had not provided a condition on the victim that was reportedly struck or more information on the crash.

Both Cumberland PD and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene.

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on scene and confirmed that a stretch of 10th Street was shut down west of German Church Road until around 4:30 p.m.