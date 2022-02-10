INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s near northeast side Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:06 p.m. at the intersections of 36th and Keystone.

Police confirmed one person had died as a result of the incident. The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating, police added.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.