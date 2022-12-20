Scene of the pedestrian struck at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of E. Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue near Southport.

Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The driver did remain on scene, police said.

Investigators said the deceased was an adult male who reportedly was wearing dark clothing and carrying a mini flashlight. He was struck was attempting to cross the street.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.