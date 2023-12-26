CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian spotted walking alongside Interstate 70 was struck and killed by a motorist on Christmas night.

According to the Indiana State Police, a state trooper was dispatched to the 22-mile marker on I-70 in Clay County on report of a pedestrian struck at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

State police said the pedestrian, who was struck and killed by a passenger vehicle, was spotted “walking on the interstate for an unknown reason” shortly before the call came in to 911 dispatch about the pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.