INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to IMPD.

IMPD was dispatched to the 8000 block of East 21 Street on report of a crash around 9:30 a.m.

The adult male was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team responded to the scene. Upon their preliminary investigation IMPD stated, “it appears a female accidentally put a car in drive instead of reverse, accelerated, and struck an adult male in the parking lot.”

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

This is an ongoing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.