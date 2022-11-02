INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Madison Avenue on the city’s south side.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to an accident with injury near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just inside the I-465 loop.

IMPD said an adult male was struck by a truck going southbound on Madison Avenue, as he was trying to cross the street.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. IMPD said they did not expect alcohol or speed to be a factor, but the driver was taken for a blood draw as is procedure.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.