INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on the near east side.

Police were called to 2918 English Ave. just after 6:30 a.m. A male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

Police at the scene on English Avenue on Dec. 1, 2023

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

IMPD is asking people to avoid the area, as the investigation will affect traffic for some time.