NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pearl Jam will be bringing their 2023 summer tour to the Indianapolis area.

Set to play at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, Sept. 10, fans of the 90s grunge rock icon can register now to get tickets by clicking here. Tickets go on sale on April 28.

Pearl Jam’s 2023 tour will feature special guest Inhaler. The tour features nine shows with other stops including Chicago, Austin and Fort Worth.

Pearl Jam has been performing live for more than 30 years and was one of the biggest rock acts of the 90s when their debut album “Ten” exploded onto the rock scene with hits such as “Black,” “Jeremy,” “Alive,” and “Even Flow.” Pearl Jam has continued to be a mainstay in the rock scene and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Pearl Jam’s latest album “Gigaton” was released in March 2020 and debuted number one on the Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart.

Inhaler joins Pearl Jam hot off an American tour with Arctic Monkeys.

Go to Pearl Jam’s website for further information.