INDIANAPOLIS – Heads up, I-465 drivers—major road construction will mean slowdowns on the northeast side.

The work will lead to “significant backups and delays” on southbound I-465, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT will begin the essential paving project on southbound I-465 Wednesday night (Sept. 27). This comes after work on northbound lanes recently wrapped up.

The interstate will be reduced to two lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike from 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 27) to 6 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 28).

After that, drivers will encounter a single-lane configuration on that same stretch from 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2. Pendleton Pike will be accessible only through the 56th Street/Shadeland ramp.

The two-lane restriction returns from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13, with Pendleton Pike accessible only through the 56th Street/Shadeland ramp.

During that span, INDOT will reduce southbound 465 to a single lane during the overnight hours (9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12). The interstate will also be down to a single lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike from 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 through 6 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Once work is done on the morning of Oct. 16, INDOT expects the lane restrictions to end.

Here’s the recap:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound 465 reduced to two lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Friday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 a.m.

Southbound 465 reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Pendleton Pike accessible only through 56th Street/Shadeland ramp

Monday, Oct. 2 – Friday, Oct. 13

Southbound 465 reduced to two lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Pendleton Pike accessible only through 56th Street/Shadeland ramp

Overnight Monday, Oct. 9 – Thursday, Oct. 12 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily)

Southbound 465 reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 a.m.

Southbound 465 reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Monday, Oct. 16 by 6 a.m.

Southbound 465 lane restrictions end

INDOT is asking drivers to remain patient and plan ahead. Commuters should follow signs and avoid distractions while going through the construction zone.