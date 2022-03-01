INDIANAPOLIS – After the controversial school curriculum bill was killed Monday by the Senate, Indiana lawmakers said there may be a path forward for some portions of the legislation.

House Bill 1134 faced strong opposition from educators and some parents, while supporters argued it would have helped ensure transparency and neutrality when it comes to what’s taught in the classroom.

The bill regulated school curriculum, including how teachers discuss race with students.

After multiple closed-door meetings Monday, Senate Republicans found they didn’t have the votes to pass the bill, according to State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), the bill’s Senate sponsor.

“It’s disappointing when you work that hard and really gathering support from a lot of different organizations,” said Rogers, who had watered down the bill when she introduced it in the Senate.

While some fellow Republicans supported her amended bill, there were others who thought it still went too far or didn’t go far enough, Rogers said.

She’s now looking to see if any portions of the proposal could be added to another bill this session, she said.

“There are parts that I think we can all get behind, and I can see those maybe finding their way into other legislation,” Rogers said, adding that “it’s a little too early to tell” what sections of the bill could move forward.

Democrats don’t want to see any parts of the bill brought back, said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis).

“We need to focus on things that get families back to normal here in the state,” Taylor said. “And hopefully we won’t have some of these divisive types of issues for the last couple of weeks of session.”

The Indiana State Teachers Association will continue to fight the legislation this session and next year if it’s reintroduced, said president Keith Gambill.

“We believe that the ideas and concepts that they were trying to move forward warrant more time and more study with our schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, some parent groups say they hope to see the bill reintroduced next year as it was originally proposed.

“If they’re serious about it, they will address social-emotional learning,” said Rhonda Miller, president of Purple for Parents Indiana. “If they’re not, then they won’t.”

The legislative session ends March 14. Rogers said she hasn’t considered whether she’ll reintroduce or sponsor similar legislation next year.