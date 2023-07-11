BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Officials with the city of Bloomington announced Tuesday that a number of addresses near southwest Bloomington have lost water and are under a boil water advisory because of a broken drinking water main.

According to a news release from the city of Bloomington, crews with the utilities department were dispatched Tuesday to repair a broken drinking water main at Fullerton Pike and Leonard Springs Rd. Officials said that 18 addresses lost water and are under a boil water advisory until 5 p.m. Wednesday unless they are otherwise notified.

The impacted addresses, according to the city’s website, include:

Four homes in the 3600 block of W Fullerton;

Four homes in the 3700 block of W Fullerton;

Two homes in the 3800 block of W Fullerton;

Two homes in the 3900 block of W Fullerton;

Three homes in the 3600 block of W Jeffrey;

One home in the 3700 block of W Jeffrey;

One home in the 3800 block of W Jeffrey;

One home in the 3800 block of S Leonard Springs.

Officials said in the release that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires public water systems to issue a precautionary Boil Water Advisory when the pressure drops below 20 psi in the water main.

Impacted individuals are asked to follow the following instructions:

Immediately after normal water pressure is restored, run cold water from a sink or tub until clear water flows;

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least five minutes before using.

Specific addresses and more information can be found on the city of Bloomington’s website or by calling 812-339-1444.