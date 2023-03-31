INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on I-465 should expect some changes on the southwest side of Indianapolis this weekend.

Traffic on southbound to eastbound I-465 between I-70 and I-65 will be down to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday (March 31) through 5 a.m. Monday (April 3).

The speed limit for eastbound and westbound drivers will be reduced to 45 mph, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Image via INDOT

In order to reduce traffic volume, INDOT will close multiple ramps onto I-465 starting at 8 p.m.:

I-70 eastbound to I-465 southbound

S.R. 67/Kentucky Ave. to I-465 eastbound

Mann Rd. to I-465 eastbound

S.R. 37/Harding St. to I-465 eastbound

The ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday (April 3).

While eastbound I-465 is restricted, I-70 eastbound traffic will be rerouted to I-65 southbound at the South Split. The U.S. 31 southbound ramp to I-465 westbound remains closed through 2024.

INDOT said drivers should expect increased traffic congestion over the weekend and encourage them to slow down and consider alternate routes.