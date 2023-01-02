INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces.

ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces.

The price increase does NOT apply to ParkIndy metered parking spaces in downtown Indianapolis or Broad Ripple. Those rates will remain $1.75 per hour.

It is the first price increase to Zone 2 and Zone 3 in 11 years.

Parking hours remain 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

ParkIndy says rate adjustments are based on the consumer price index and are implemented “once the total value meets or exceeds 25 cents.”