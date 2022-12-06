Bus driver shortages are disrupting kids’ schedules at several schools around central Indiana–and parents are growing frustrated.

“It’s crazy,” said Chad Bussell, the parent of a Perry Township fourth-grader. “She normally gets home about 3:30 p.m. and got home at 5:40 p.m.”

“The anger we feel is not directed to the people trying to get our kids around, they’re doing a fantastic job and we appreciate them,” Bussell said.

Bussell says his frustration is with the school board’s solution of redistricting, which could force kids to move schools come next August.

“It doesn’t actually solve the problem of getting more bus drivers,” Bussell said. “If anything, it will just exacerbate the problems.”

Other school districts are facing the same problem, including Noblesville.

“We’re doubling 8-10 routes a day,” said Brian Zachery, director of transportation for Noblesville Schools. “It’s not a great number, but it’s a hardship to people when kids aren’t running on their regular schedules.”

Starting Jan. 1, the district will begin paying drivers the highest wage in Hamilton County to remain competitive.

“We’re doing things to try to attract new drivers and we want to make sure we’re not canceling routes and parking buses,” Zachery said.

In Pike Township, district officials said they’re nearly fully staffed with only one opening at this time. School officials said they’ve worked hard to recruit and retain new drivers over the last year.

Meantime, school districts like Noblesville are focused on finding solutions, and fast.

“With the challenges we have getting kids back and forth from school, there’s no drop-off in safety or in what we’re doing to make sure it’s the safest way to get kids to school,” Zachery said.

To learn more about the job openings in Noblesville, click here. To learn more about the openings in Perry Township, click here.