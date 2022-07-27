SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman were charged with neglect after police say they found a 1-year-old girl by herself, strapped in a car seat on the floor of a motel room in Scott County.

The Department of Child Services contacted Scottsburg police on Sunday, July 24 on a report of a child left unattended in a room at the Mariann Travel Inn in Scottsburg.

Together, police and the DCS knocked and tried to get into the room, but no one came to the door.

Several people outside of the neighboring room told police they saw a man and woman leave the room about 90 minutes earlier. According to court documents, the witnesses said the man and woman often leave the child alone, and they can frequently hear the child cry.

Hotel staff helped police and DCS get inside the room. They found a 1-year-old child alone, secured in a car seat on the floor. Officers said there were no monitoring devices in the room.

According to court documents, once the child was removed from the car seat, the DCS worker noticed the toddler “was not clean and her diaper was full.”

Police located the girl’s parents, Austin Bennett and Jessica Bishop, in a room on the other side of the motel. Court documents indicated that room was out of the view of the room where the child was found.

Bennett told police the child was left in the room because she was sleeping. He reportedly told police the child was teething and sleeps better when there is no one else in the room.

Bennett and Bishop were taken to the Scott County Jail and charged for neglect of a dependent.