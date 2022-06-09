EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two Evansville parents were arrested after police say their newborn died in bed with the mother inside a home with no running water.

The Evansville Police Department was called to a home just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on W. Oregon Street. The caller told them a 1-week-old newborn was not breathing.

First responders were not able to revive the baby.

Police say what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia were in plain view inside the home.

When the mother, identified as Taylor Smith, was interviewed, she told police she went to sleep with the newborn around 2 a.m. and woke up later with the baby “underneath her body,” according to police.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also on scene.

He told investigators Smith had been ordered to not be around the newborn due to a Department of Child Services investigation. Wilson said they disregarded the order so the three could be “a family.”

Police say the home had no running water, and “conditions were not favorable.” Officers confirmed evidence of narcotics use was found after getting a search warrant.

Smith and Wilson were arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.