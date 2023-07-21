OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash that took the life of a local teen.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 20 around 8 p.m. on U.S. 231 near Lanes Road. Police said the victim was a 17-year-old student from Owen Valley High School.

Deputies along with the Owen County EMS, Franklin Township Fire Department and Owen County Coroners Office assisted in the investigation.

Officials said the cause of the crash is still uncertain.

The investigation is ongoing.