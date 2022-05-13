OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Owen County Auditor Sheila Reeves has submitted her resignation letter to Owen County Republican Party Chairman Tony Voelker stating her intent to resign from both her elected position as county auditor and as vice-chair for the party.

In her letter, Reeves pointed to frustrations that have plagued her during her 16-month tenure, frustrations brought about by the “scheming” and “conniving” found in politics.

“I have tried my best to do the job and work with all parties involved for the betterment of Owen County,” Reeves said. “Unfortunately, I feel the continued lack of communication, working together, scheming and conniving is absolutely at its worst.”

Reeves said in her letter that her decision is no sudden change of heart and that she’d been considering resignation for “a couple of months.”

“I have never been a quitter so to say, but I have found it extremely difficult to do my job with the continued issues that keep arising,” she wrote.

Reeves stated she would help in the transition in any way needed as a new auditor is chosen and would like to be replaced by party caucus by June 5. She stated her resignation from vice-chair is immediate, however.