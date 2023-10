BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an overturned semi and a pickup truck has led to lane closures and delays on Interstate 69 south of Indianapolis.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, the crash occurred in the northbound lane of I-69 just north of State Road 144.

Bargersville Fire Department said there were injuries reported as a result of the crash, but said none were critical.

INDOT reported all lanes of northbound I-69 were closed and could remain closed for up to four hours.