WHITELAND, Ind. – Students at Whiteland Elementary School won’t start classes Wednesday as expected.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said overnight rain and ongoing roof repairs led to water damage in several classrooms. As a result, classes at Whiteland Elementary are canceled.

Students had been scheduled to return for the first day of school today until rain rolled through overnight. Teachers had work days Monday and Tuesday to get ready, according to the district calendar.

The change only affects Whiteland Elementary; all other Clark-Pleasant schools will remain open, according to Rick Hightower, communications director for the district.