INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair opens today!

From July 29 to August 21, the Indiana State Fairgrounds will celebrate this year’s fair theme: Fun at the Speed of Summer.

Features exclusive to this year include a Batmobile display and a Model T rapid assembly line in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Here are some more fast facts as we welcome in the first day of the Indiana State Fair:

Open Friday, July 29 – Friday, August 21 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

(Closed Mondays and Tuesdays) Admission ticket cost at the gate: $14 Kids 5 and under are FREE $3 Thursdays: Tickets, Midway rides, food options are $3 on Thursdays. Check out more deals and promotions here.

State Fair parking: $10

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers include Pat Benatar, Travis Tritt, Kansas, Chaka Khan. See the full list here.

New foods at the fair this year include pickle pizza, a state fair charcuterie board, and peach shake-ups. We have more here.

