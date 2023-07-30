MUNCIE, Ind. — A street party on the south side of Muncie turned into the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

One man died, 19 others were treated at Ball Memorial Hospital’s emergency room and four were taken to other hospitals. Thirteen victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

After the mass shooting, police announced that there is no current danger to the general public.

”Stranger comes up and decides to take it personal on somebody he knows in the crowd,” said one anonymous man who claimed his nephew was the block party’s disc jockey. “And you can’t fight against an AR. He let loose in the crowd. Everywhere in the crowd.”

The Delaware County coroner identified the deceased victim as 30-year-old Joseph Bonner. There’s no indication if Bonner played an active role in the shooting, whether any other victims are suspected of firing guns or if any firearms were recovered.

A witness at IU/Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie described a scene of emergency department chaos with more than a hundred people descending on the facility — many of which were victims that were transported by private vehicles.

Officers from several agencies — including a Muncie-based FBI agent — secured the crime scene and collected evidence at South Hackley and East Willard streets while doctors and nurses treated the wounded from the mass casualty event.

By midday, detectives were still walking the debris-strewn street and parking lot with brown bags filled with collected evidence. A tow truck was also seen hauling away a bullet-riddled red Buick that appeared to have crashed during an attempt to leave the scene.

“It is too early in the investigation for me to say much,” Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman wrote in a statement. “I can say that I have been in contact with the Muncie Chief of Police, and I continue to get updates on the investigation. There are far too many guns on the street, and I certainly question the wisdom of someone having a huge outdoor party with several hundred people, including juveniles, carrying on into the early morning hours. Let’s take a dose of reality. This is not the Vegas strip or Times Square. This is a residential neighborhood.”

The Muncie Homecoming Festival committee issued a statement on the shooting, noting that the street party where the shooting happened was not part of the official MHF celebration going on this week.

“The Muncie Homecoming Festival committee, organizers and volunteers are saddened to hear of the senseless tragedy that occurred in our great city just shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Hackley and Willard streets.

“The loss of life and multiple injuries occurred at a local block party that was not a part of the official MHF weeklong celebration events and programming, but has certainly left us all bereft as our community mourns together.

“We are praying for the families of the young man who passed away as well as the families who have relatives who were injured and remain hospitalized.

“This tragedy will not stop the hard work and dedication of those who endeavor to make Muncie a peaceful and loving community. Acts of violence will not be tolerated here, and we are united and moving forward in a positive manner, even in grief.”

Muncie Parks Superintendent Carl Malone told CBS4 he chaired a neighborhood crime watch meeting last Thursday, and residents expressed fear that this weekend could turn volatile.

”We was a little concerned about violence that we thought might happen,” said Malone, who described Muncie Homecoming as a city-wide welcome home celebration held once every four years for former residents and family members to reconnect with their hometown. ”You had a lot of people congregating in one area, just hanging out and wanting to be part of the neighborhood activities. And then, at that point at time, it got into late night, and when you get into late nights, you usually have some sort of curfew violations, alcohol, guns and drugs seem to be a problem.”

Malone said Muncie has not had a community-wide gun violence initiative since 2015.

”We’ve always had concerns about this area and teenagers involved with handguns,” said Malone, whose niece attended the party. ”She just got out of surgery. She’s doing well. She’s whole. And then my godson was being treated out at Ball Hospital.”

Malone said he will meet with the city’s police leadership Monday morning to review the shooting and plans for keeping Muncie streets safe the rest of the summer.

”The mayor knows my push for gun violence, the lack of gun violence education, the lack of gun violence awareness, the lack of how to report gun violence in and out of our homes,” Malone said. “There’s a way to report crime, there’s a way to report guns, and we just have to report guns in and out of our backpacks and homes.”

The disk jockey’s uncle, whose sister was wounded, said there used to be certain unspoken rules about taking a personal beef into the streets.

”So, my sister, even though she was a gunshot victim, she was an innocent stand-by, and she was out here trying to help people,” he said. ”I know one thing … it shouldn’t have happened like this. You got a personal beef with someone, you take that with somebody’s person. You don’t take it up with other people’s kids and families. This ain’t that. I don’t understand what the rules are of this year’s game, but these ain’t the rules we live by.”