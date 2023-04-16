EDITOR’S NOTE: An update from IMPD has stated the child is in critical condition.



INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one child was shot on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Jay Dr. on report of a person shot Sunday at around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found one child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The incident is reported as accidental and self-inflicted. The child has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

