INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana families can now apply for free pre-kindergarten education for the 2022-23 school year through the On My Way Pre-K program.

In order to be eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher, the following criteria must be met:

Child will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022

Child is expected to start kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year

Household income is below 127% of the federal poverty level

Parent/guardian who is either working, attending job training or educational program, seeking employment

A limited amount of vouchers will be available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR

A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

“We are always happy to enroll new students in On My Way Pre-K, but this year is especially exciting since we recently released results of a Purdue University long-term study showing that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school,” said Nicole Norvell, director of FSSA’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.

More information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org. You can also call 800-299-1627 for assistance.

Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state. You can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.