INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana.

Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain.

The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

Reader’s Digest named Swensons Ohio’s best burger in June. The chain was founded in Akron, Ohio, in 1934. It’s famous for serving up burgers, milkshakes and sides right to your vehicle.

Photo via Swensons Drive-In

The restaurants don’t offer indoor dining, which means “Curb Servers” bring your order to you.

There are 19 Swensons locations around Ohio—and fans of its signature “Galley Boy” include LeBron James and the Food Network’s Michael Symon, according to the company.

Hoosiers can get a taste of Swensons ahead of its opening later this year. The restaurant is hosting a “Start-of-Construction Cookout” at 8816 Dr. Charles Nelson Dr. (the Costco parking lot).

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. Swensons will bring its food truck to the location, allowing customers to try just about everything on the menu.

The first 100 people in attendance will receive a free Galley Boy double cheeseburger.