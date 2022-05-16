INDIANAPOLIS – Officials will celebrate the opening of the new Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Campus Monday morning.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city and county officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. to commemorate the opening of the new facility located at 675 Justice Way.

The campus will house the Marion County Superior Court, Marion County Circuit Court, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Adult Detention Center and the Assessment and Intervention Center (AIC).

In the making for years, crews first broke ground on the facility in 2018. All non-jury, in-person court matters were moved to the location on May 2. Most jury trials were moved to the new location on May 9, with the exception of juvenile delinquency cases.