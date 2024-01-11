INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions for two major mergers are officially underway on Indy’s west side Thursday night.

The Wayne Township Board introduced resolutions to merge Wayne Township Fire and EMS services with Indianapolis Fire and Indianapolis EMS.

More than 40 people turned out to the Wayne Township Government Center for the board meeting Thursday that talked about the two potential mergers.

The Wayne Township Fire Department serves more than 140,000 people on the west side of Indianapolis, but officials at Thursday’s meeting say the cost of operating will soon be unsustainable

“We’re down 2.5 million last year we think we may have balanced it out a bit for 2024,” said Wayne Township Board trustee, Jeb Bardon. “But we’ve balanced it out without giving anybody on the fire department a raise.”

Officials say rising costs, maintaining multi-million dollar equipment and paying out firefighter pensions have become too much and are on target to go into the negative by 2025.

While there was no public comment Thursday night on the potential fire department merger, the board did hear public comment on the EMS merger.

“My concern is with the prospect of IEMS coming in and trying to provide paramedic ambulance transport services and being able to maintain a level of service and response that we currently have without a merger,” said one Wayne Township resident.

“We realized that this merger is something we do need to look into. This is something that i do believe we need and I do believe that based on the information provided this would be good for our community,” said a second Wayne Township resident.

More than ten people spoke publicly to the board about the EMS merger, many asking the board not to rush into any quick decisions and to listen to public feedback on both mergers.

Bardon said if both mergers are approved, it would put Wayne Township in a better place financially.

He said all the township’s response times would remain the same or improve, existing fire stations would remain open, and current staff would be transferred over.

The mergers face another hurdle in the Indiana statehouse.

Bardon said Senate Bill 54 aims to take trustees and township boards in Marion County out of the decision-making process for future mergers and give those decisions to the mayor.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in Senate committee next week, and could be passed in March or sooner.

The fire department merger has to receive approvals from the Wayne Township Board, the City-County Council and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett before taking effect.

A public hearing for the fire department merger is set for Feb. 22.

If approved, it could happen as soon as the end of this year.

As for the EMS merger, that does not require council approval. The Wayne Township board voted Thursday to table that vote until Jan. 25.