Scene of the shooting where a Richmond police officer was shot. (Photo by Jeff Lane)

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer has been shot on Wednesday evening. The shooting suspect has also been shot, authorities confirm.

According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.



Photo by Jeff Lane

Both the suspect and the officer have been transported to the hospital. No condition has been given at the time to the conditioner of the officer or the shooter.

Police confirm the officer was on duty at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated once more information has been gathered.