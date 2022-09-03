RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond.

Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unity at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. The officer was shot on August 10 while responding to a call from other officers to help with a traffic stop near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Burton had been on life support since the shooting occurred and last week she was taken off life support after her injuries were determined to be unrecoverable. On Saturday, the officer was transferred from the Dayton hospital where she was initially treated to a hospice facility in the Richmond area, RPD said in a release.

“The family is grateful for all of the community support but does request privacy at this time,” RPD Major Jon Bales said. “Please be respectful of the family’s wishes while they spend this precious time with Seara.”