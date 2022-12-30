GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana.

They can say this truthfully because nowhere else in the state can you see a full fireworks countdown and grand finale shot from a historic grain elevator.

The 1906 grain elevator was purchased by Depot Street Investments in 2020 and transformed the structure into a family restaurant – The Depot.

The restaurant is situated in the heart of Greenfield, nearby Depot Street Park will serve as the viewing area given its proximity.

Executive Director of Hancock County Tourism Brigette Cook Jones says nothing like this has ever been done before.

“We were looking for something unique to bring people to Greenfield because everybody is doing a dinner, and with the music and drinks at new year’s… what can we do that’s different? And this is definitely different,” Cook Jones said. “I don’t think this has ever been done before. I don’t think anybody in the state of Indiana is shooting fireworks off of an old grain elevator for New Year’s Eve, so this is something that’s going to be really cool and unique.”

Not only will The Depot at 240 W Mill St. play host as fireworks launch off the aged metal roof, it’ll also play host to hungry guests as the restaurant, and several others including Griggsby’s Station and Vine a Wine Bistro, plan on staying open late to usher in the new year. Check in advance to see if reservations are required.

Cook Jones says this event hopes to draw folks in not only by curiosity but also by necessity, she claims Greenfield is the only central Indiana city launching fireworks of any kind on NYE.

“No other entity in central Indiana is going to be shooting off fireworks on New Year’s Eve so this is going to be definitely a standout and we hope that people will then of course come visit us here in Hancock County,” Cook Jones said. “We’re hoping that this event will help draw people into our downtown to help out our local restaurants and businesses, depending how it goes it could possibly become an annual event. This is our first kinda try at this so hopefully this will grow, and we’ll be able to add more elements.”

As it stands folks can expect to find Santa’s Village, which is still set up at nearby Depot Street Park as well with an impressive display of lights and holiday decor as well as a photo bus to get your picture taken at the event.

The event, which is completely free, will go on rain, snow, or shine.

“We are going to shoot off a countdown of fireworks so there will be, you know, fireworks for each… ten, nine, eight… and then a large, overall, grand finale that will ring in the new year,” Cook Jones said. “Bring your crazy hats, and your noise makers and join us in Greenfield for New Year’s Eve!”

For more information, click the Event Calendar on the Visit Hancock County website.