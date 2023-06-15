INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police confirm officers are investigating threats made to Mayor Joe Hogsett, whose office says the threats are in response to a recent city gun control proposal.

Mayor Hogsett first referenced the unspecified threats, which he called “personal” and “direct,” at a public safety committee meeting Wednesday night. The Mayor’s office clarified Thursday that the threats began in late May after Hogsett announced a citywide gun control proposal.

The proposed ordinance, titled Proposal 156, was put forward by the Democratic mayor in an effort to target crime and gun violence in the city. The ordinance passed out of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

If passed, the ordinance would raise the legal age to purchase a firearm in Marion County to 21, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, roll back permit-less carry and prohibit the concealed carry of a gun.

“These policies were selected because they are supported by the vast, vast majority of the people of the city of Indianapolis,” Hogsett said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Despite claiming support, the Mayor also touched on the pushback he has received surrounding the proposal.

“Since I announced the measure there has been a concerted effort to pressure me into withdrawing these proposals,” Hogsett said. “Pressures from political perspectives – well that’s to be expected. But also direct threats to me, personally, if I do not back down. I hope and I pray that none of you experience those kinds of threats and those kind of tactics.”

Despite being initially passed Wednesday, Hogsett’s gun ordinance will have no immediate impact even if passed by the full council. This is due to Indiana’s statewide pre-emption law, which prevents local municipalities from regulating virtually anything surrounding guns.

Nevertheless, Hogsett said at the meeting that he will not back down from his proposal.

“And so my second message isn’t to just all of you, but also to those who don’t want us to be here tonight,” he said. “I won’t be threatened into turning my back on Indianapolis residents. I am not backing down.”

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers are actively investigating the threats made against Hogsett.

“The IMPD takes all threats seriously and investigates them thoroughly,” said Lt. Shane Foley. “This remains an open and ongoing investigation.”

Neither IMPD nor Mayor Hogsett’s office provided any further clarification regarding the alleged threats.