MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”

According to the sheriff’s department, Michael Abbott, 42, was arrested on July 25 but released on Aug. 9 on bond. Abbott was given 10 days to get an attorney and appear in court on Aug. 18 but failed to appear. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but Abbott remains at large.

Michael Abbott

“His charges are very serious as he is apparently not a model citizen,” said Sheriff Tony Skinner. “We encourage anyone who knows the location of Michael Abbott to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 747-7878 or dial 911.

“We are eager to apprehend him and bring him to justice.”

Abbott is one of two men charged in the home invasion that also included a dog being shot and killed. Abbott, along with 21-year-old Quintin Kennedy, were previously arrested and charged with a slew of charges including burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and killing a domestic animal.

Court documents reveal that during the home invasion Abbott burst into a bathroom where his wife was sitting on a toilet and flung her into the bathtub before dragging her by the legs. At one point Abbott is accused of striking her with a “brass knuckle style stun gun” before sticking the weapon in her mouth and asking if she wants to die.

While the struggle was occurring in the bathroom, a dog reportedly began to bark and Kennedy is accused of firing nine shots within the residence, striking the dog several times and killing the animal. Both men then fled the home on bicycles.

According to court records, Abbott posted a $100,000 surety bond on Aug. 9. Surety bonds are often issued by bondsmen with 10 percent of the bond paid by the defendant.

Kennedy remains incarcerated with a $50,000 surety bond set by the court.