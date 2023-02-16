NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – For the first time, we now know the location of one of Indiana’s upcoming Wawa convenience stores.

Developers plan to break ground this spring on a mixed-use development at State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Road in Noblesville.

As first reported by our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal, the $72 million development will include a Wawa convenience store—one of the first in the state.

In December, Wawa announced plans to expand into markets in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. At the time, officials with the Pennsylvania-based chain didn’t release any specific locations or timelines for opening those stores. They said only that they were “actively looking” for sites for new Wawa stores that would “open sometime after 2025.”

Wawa is a staple on the East Coast with about 1,000 locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Stores offer gas and other services, including a large food selection. It’s known for custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and a dinner menu featuring burgers, soups, sides and snacks.

Wawa said it’s received “thousands of requests” to expand operations further west. The company is already moving into Tennessee and adding locations in the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia.

The Noblesville development is expected to include a Crew Car Wash along with bank and office space, restaurants, neighborhood retail space, residential space and a public park.

The Noblesville City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday to approve the development.