NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Our youngest Hoosiers are showing their March Madness spirit — but with a twist!

Teams like Purdue, IU, Gonzaga, and Duke won’t be found on March Madness brackets at White River Elementary in Noblesville. Instead kindergarten through fifth graders are voting on picture books.

Bookshelves inside White River’s library are nearly empty — but for a good reason.

“To not have any [books] on our shelves is amazing,” said Jamie Harris, media specialist at White River Elementary.

Jamie Harris is excited because that means she’s found a creative way to get kids to pick up a book.

“Picture books are our best go-to because that is for everyone K-5, even us as adults!”

Harris created a March Madness bracket where instead of basketball teams, kids map out books.

Students read the books, vote and hope their favorites make it to the next round. There will be an Elite Eight, Final Four, and of course, an eventual champion.

“Hmmm… I read all of them except one!” said Adele, a first grader.

“I just feel like reading is very important for everybody,” chimed in fifth grader Khobi.

Teacher Rene Caldwell agrees. She says this competition means a lot to all of her students.

“A lot of these books are bilingual or have a lot of representation of the students that are in my classroom, so not only is there the by in from the competitive side but getting to see characters in books that look like the students in my classroom as well,” said Caldwell.

The bracket is inspiring kids this March Madness that reading can be fun, too.

The list of books used in the bracket come from the Young Hoosier program by the Indiana Literacy Federation.

That includes picture books, intermediate and middle grade levels.

You can find a list of the books here.