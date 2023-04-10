NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The wait is over. Raising Cane’s arrives in Noblesville this week.

Located at 13020 Campus Parkway, just off of Interstate 69 near Fishers, the popular chicken finger chain hosts its grand opening on Thursday and will offer lucky chicken lovers a chance at free Raising Cane’s for an entire year.

The Noblesville mayor will be in attendance to cut the ribbon and officially declare the restaurant open for business. DJs will be on-site throughout the day on Thursday and checks will be presented to local non-profits on behalf of Raising Cane’s.

But for those with their eyes on the chicken prize, be at the Noblesville Raising Cane’s for their 8 a.m. opening on Thursday for a chance to win the grand prize of free chicken for an entire year.

The Noblesville Raising Cane’s is the second expansion of the popular restaurant into the Indianapolis area. An Avon location is already up and running for any hungry Hoosier who has yet to give the crispy chicken fingers a try.