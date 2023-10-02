UPDATE (10/2/23): The development board approved Beaver Materials’ request for zoning variance by a vote of 3-2. The company will now have the opportunity to move forward with its proposed gravel mining project.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A proposed gravel pit in Noblesville is sparking outcry from residents concerned about health impacts and their property value.

On Monday night, a land development board will decide if Beaver Materials will get a step closer to digging a pit near homes in Noblesville.

“This is your million-dollar home where the digging will happen,” said area resident Pamela Sasse.

Sasse lives near 161st Street and Cherry Tree Road in Noblesville. Beaver Materials has filed a zoning variance to start a sand and gravel mining project near Sasse’s address.

As of now, the area is residentially zoned. Beaver Materials will have to change that classification to get its gravel project greenlit.

“At tonight’s meeting, they will tell us that we cannot speak,” Sasse said. “I’m willing to go to jail if I have to because I’m not through speaking about this.

“A variance usually is used if you want to put a bar on your building. If you want to make your home bigger with a zoning change, there would be months and months of public hearings. We were given one chance to talk only.”

Sasse isn’t just worried about her home. She also cares about a soccer club and a winery that are located on 161st Street.

“When they dig gravel, it causes larger dust particulates,” Sasse said. “When dust gets in your lungs, it does not go away.”

According to Beaver Materials, no blasting would be done at the site. The company claims it will not release a large volume of dust into the area’s air if its mining project is blast-free.

Officials from Beaver Materials have said mining operations will happen six days a week.

FOX59 and CBS4 reached out to Beaver Materials and didn’t hear back. Both stations are also awaiting a response from the City of Noblesville. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and FOX59 and CBS4 will be there to find out what they decide.