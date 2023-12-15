NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An adult and two children were rescued from a Noblesville apartment on fire Friday morning.

The Noblesville Fire Department said that just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 15, Hamilton County dispatch was called to help with someone trapped in a first-floor Noble Manor apartment.

Upon arrival, crews found thick smoke and fire in the apartment.

Noblesville fire worked with police to safely evacuate an adult resident through a window at the back of the building. Crews also entered the front of the building and rescued (ages 5 and 3) trapped in the apartment.

Scene of fire at Noble Manor apartments on Dec. 15, 2023

The fire was quickly brought under control, limiting the fire damage to the kitchen area, according to the release.

The three people were checked out for possible smoke inhalation and were treated and released. The residents were alerted to the fire by functioning smoke detectors.

Due to the damage, the family is temporarily displaced.

NobleAct officers, the Noblesville Truestee’s office and NFD personnel said they were able to secure a place for the family to stay.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.