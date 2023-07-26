NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The city of Noblesville selected a new site for an events center that will serve as home of the Indiana Pacers’ G League team.

Back in May, the city and Pacers announced the G League team would move from Fort Wayne to Noblesville. This week, the Noblesville Board of Works and Public Safety chose Patch Development as the developer and operator for the new Noblesville Events Center and accompanying parking garage.

The new facility will go along what’s called the “Innovation Mile” project, putting it near I-69, Hamilton Town Center and Ruoff Music Center. The city initially considered Finch Creek Park as the site for the new arena.

“Upon due diligence and further evaluation, the events center and parking garage will now be built within the master planned Innovation Mile project,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. “Patch Development’s proposal included economic and financial benefits with this location and its proximity to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, existing and planned hotels and restaurants, Ruoff Music Center, and other amenities and planned developments.”

The Mad Ants, the Pacers’ current G League team, is expected to be rebranded when it moves to Noblesville. The team will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse until the new arena is completed.