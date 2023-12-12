NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools is recognizing one of their bus drivers whose quick-thinking may have prevented a student from being struck and seriously injured by a car that drove around the stopped school bus, ignoring the flashing stop arms.

The school corporation said if not for Walt Edwards’ quick reaction to shout out and stop the middle school student in his tracks, the young student likely would have been hit by a black Tesla that reportedly blew past two of the bus’s extended stop arms while the student attempted to cross the street.

Noblesville Schools bus driver Walt Edwards (Provided by Noblesville Schools)

The near-disastrous incident occurred last week in the afternoon as a middle school bus was dropping off children.

“It was a close call in the fact that the student was ready to step out in front of a moving vehicle,” said Brian Zachery, director of transportation for Noblesville Schools. “What (Walt) did that day saved the student from at least being injured, if not worse.”

Footage provided by the school corporation shows the middle school student about to cross in front of the bus to head toward his home — two stop arms extended and lights flashing — when an alarm flashes and Edwards shouts out for the student to stop.

Just as the student stops, a black Tesla can be seen passing the school bus from behind — ignoring the bus’s flashing lights and extended stop arms in clear violation of Indiana law.

“Walt did what we expect Walt to do that day,” Zachery said. “He doesn’t want to be known as a hero but, honestly, he is a hero for what he did. He saved a student from harm.”

Bus camera footage showing a black Tesla driving past a school bus and ignoring the stop arm. A student, seen bottom right, was about to cross the road. (Provided by Noblesville Schools)

Noblesville Schools said it does plan to press charges against the driver of the black Tesla. Zachery said the footage had been turned over to police and that the driver of the Tesla was already issued a citation by the Noblesville Police Department.

“People need to learn to be patient and stop for a school bus,” Zachery said. “That extra 30 seconds you have to stop is not going to ruin your day.”

Zachery said that Noblesville Schools has a partnership with Noblesville police in order to crack down on drivers who violate school bus laws. Noblesville buses are outfitted with cameras with bus drivers responsible for noting times when a stop arm violation occurs. The school then can quickly locate the video and send it along to Noblesville police who send an officer to the offender’s home in order to issue the citation.

In addition to praising Edwards for his quick thinking, Zachery recognized all the bus drivers for Noblesville Schools who face these sort of responsibilities every day as they monitor not only dozens of kids inside the school bus, but keep an eye on the kids entering and exiting the bus.

“There is a lot of responsibility that lies in every one of our driver’s laps every day,” Zachery said. “They got to always be on their toes.”

Zachery commended the more than 100 school bus drivers and said that the bus drivers’ commitment to safety has ensured that no students have been harmed on Noblesville Schools buses.

“All of our drivers are always looking out for the safety of our students,” he said. “We can safely say we have not had an injury of a student on one of our school buses and that’s attributed to all of our drivers and the way they take safety seriously.”