HARTFORD CITY, Ind. – A man will spend 10 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter of his wife in 2022.

Court documents said Hartford City Police officers were called to Hoover Park around 8:15 p.m. on July 9, 2022. A woman was complaining of someone “following her.”

When officers arrived, they said a man was seen with a gun in hand, being held up to the woman’s chest. Two other men were also on the scene.

Police said, the husband later identified as 45-year-old Kevin E. Kearney was holding the gun, making a squeezing motion (indicating attempts to fire).

The initial officer on the scene radioed for backup and took out his firearm, telling Kearney to drop his weapon.

At that point, one of the other two men knocked the gun out of Kearney’s hands and took him to the ground. After the backup arrived, the officers told them to not move and were able to take Kearney into custody.

According to the probable cause, police said they were able to speak with Kearney’s (then) wife and question her about the incident.

She told police that an argument ensued after she asked Kearney for a divorce and he flipped out.

Kevin Kearney booking photo (Blackford County Jail)

The woman said that she was worried Kearney was going to shoot her because her mother-in-law warned her something would happen. She said that she came out of the house to go to the park and that’s when she called 9-1-1.

Before the woman got out of the house, Kearney was accused of racking a round into the chamber. She told Kearney, “No, you’re not going to shoot me,” before walking out of the house.

Police said Kearney was following her but the two other men were outside at the park. The woman thought she’d be okay with witnesses around.

Kearney reportedly continued pointing the gun at her and talked about how they’d been together for 12 years. He also put it to her head before the woman asked, “What are you doing?”

The woman also told police that if the gun hadn’t jammed, she would’ve been dead. She said Kearney wasn’t on any drugs or substances and he had gone “just off the deep end.”

In a later interview with Kearney, he admitted to losing it and that his gun didn’t work because it was jammed up. He said he hadn’t threatened to kill his wife but only himself.

Kearney added, “When you know you’re gonna die anyway what do you have to lose?”

During an interview with the other two men on the scene, they confirmed Kearney was pointing the gun at his wife’s head trying to pull the trigger when it jammed.

Kearney was charged with:

Attempted murder, Level 1 felony

Two counts of intimidation, Level 5 felony

Two counts of pointing a firearm, Level 6 felony

Court records showed Kearney pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter, Level 2 felony in August 2023. All other counts were dismissed.

On Jan 11, Kearney was sentenced to 25 years in prison; 10 years would be served at IDOC and the remaining 15 years would be served on probation.

Kearney also received a credit of 736 days.