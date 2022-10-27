HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is thankful no one was injured after a truck trailer became stuck while crossing a set of railroad tracks leading to the driver abandoning his semi just before an oncoming train plowed into the trailer.

According to the sheriff’s department, the collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West approaching U.S. 36/State Road 67. The truck driver had attempted to cross the tracks but found his flatbed trailer ended up getting caught and held tight.

Photo provided by Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s department said after the driver bailed from his truck, the trailer was hit by an oncoming train and the tractor of the truck spun around and stuck the caboose of the train causing it to detach, but not derail.

“Thankfully there were no injuries to the driver of the truck or anyone on the train,” said Captain Robert Harris with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Signs are posted on 400 West advising tractor-trailers to not cross at the railroad crossing due to trailers becoming stuck. The driver told deputies that he’d noticed the sign but attempted to cross anyway because he had nowhere to turn around.