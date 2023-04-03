INDIANAPOLIS — Full closures of Interstate 65 on the city’s northwest side will begin this April as a bridge that spans over the interstate is set to be demolished.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that beginning April 10, crews will close down Traders Lane for a bridge demolition and reconstruction.

The Traders Lane bridge crosses over I-65 north of the 71st Street exit on Indy’s northwest side. INDOT said the bridge demolition will close only medians and shoulders of I-65 during the day, leaving both lanes of traffic open.

A map showing the location of the bridge demolition.

However, the bridge demo will completely close I-65 at night during certain nights between April and the projects estimated completion in mid October.

The first of these night closures has been announced for Saturday, April 15 and will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on April 16. This first closure will only be for the northbound side of I-65.

During these closures, interstate traffic will be rerouted to 465 and 865.

Motorists who travel on Traders Lane over I-65 will also face detours between April and the project completion in October.

Future night closures of I-65 have not yet been announced by motorists should prepare and plan accordingly.

To monitor road closures, following INDOT East Central on Twitter and Facebook.